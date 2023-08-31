Man shot, killed in Belltown apartment

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the Belltown neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report about a man who was shot near 2100 Third Avenue at about 1 a.m.

When investigators arrived at the location, they found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound in an apartment building.

Officers attempted life-saving measures ut the man died at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and it's unclear if the man lived in the apartment.

Suspect information has not been released and investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police told FOX 13 this deadly shooting is the 50th homicide in Seattle so far this year.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.