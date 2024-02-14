Man wanted for alleged rape of then-17-year-old Wingstop coworker

Renton Police are looking for a man who allegedly got his 17-year-old coworker drunk and raped her in his car while driving her home.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Cersain Hernandez Garcia was driving his Wingstop co-worker home on Aug. 16. He allegedly stopped at a gas station and brought beer and several hard lemonades, giving those to his underage coworker.

The victim told investigators later that she remembered feeling more and more inebriated and couldn't move after a while, as if she were drugged.

Garcia allegedly drove to a dark area that the victim didn't recognize and raped her in his backseat. She told investigators that she couldn't move, and he didn't say anything to her during the alleged attack.

He then dressed her and drove her home, she told detectives.

According to court documents, he later texted her and apologized for anything that might have occurred and said he wasn't in his right mind. He urged the victim to "remember his daughter" and begged her not to pursue charges, according to court documents. He said he would give her anything she wanted, documents said.

The victim was able to provide screenshots of the interaction, detectives said.

Garcia also has a warrant for his arrest for a separate assault incident. He failed to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing for that charge.

Now, he is also wanted for second-degree rape.

His last known address was 915 Edmonds Ave. NE in Renton.

Garcia is about 5'6" and weighs around 195 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes, and possibly has a beard/goatee.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Det. Liberty Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

Prosecutors ask that he be held on $100,000 bail if he is caught.