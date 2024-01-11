Manhunt ends with 29-year-old in custody after allegedly shooting at deputies

Olalla Elementary School was on lockdown Thursday and roads in the area were shut down as Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies searched for an armed and dangerous suspect in the area.

Officials say 29-year-old Darian Alan Savoie shot at deputies before running into a wooded area.

"Deputies were making contact with Savoie, in regard to a felony harassment case that involved a firearm," said KCSO public information officer Kevin McCarty. "He fired a shot at the deputies."

According to investigators, no shots were returned, and no deputies were injured. The manhunt for Savoie focused around Burley Olalla near State Highway 16.

"He was considered dangerous," said McCarty. "That’s why the school was locked down, people in the area were told to watch out for him and to not confront him if they spotted him."

Savoie was identified by people who saw him walking along a roadway.

"A fish and wildlife officer was in the area," added McCarty. "He was here in support of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office along with the Washington State Patrol. That fish and wildlife officer placed him under arrest."

As for the school lockdown, principal Ted Macomber at Olalla Elementary tells FOX 13 it was a "modified lockdown."

"All the doors were kept locked, but we kept it business as usual," said Macomber. "We were receiving a lot of anxious texts from parents and rightfully so."

The principal went on to say the school was in constant communication with law enforcement. Students were safely dismissed after the suspect was taken into custody.