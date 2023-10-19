Shooting at Toppenish home leaves 3 dead, 1 critical, shooter takes own life

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Toppenish home Thursday morning. Three victims were killed, a fourth is in critical condition and the shooter took his own life.

At around 5:01 a.m., officers with the Toppenish Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Pearne St. and Lincoln Ave.

Courtesy: KNDU

According to the TPD, the victims were a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman. A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooter, a 19-year-old man, took his own life.

Investigators say the suspect's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is in its early stages, and they do not have a clear motive behind the shooting. They do know that the suspect acted alone.

The TPD released an update on the incident Thursday evening:

The Toppenish Police Department is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with our regional law enforcement partners to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time. We

urge the community to respect their privacy and allow them the space to focus on their recovery.

Featured article

Lincoln Ave. was closed from C St. to B St. around a home in the area.

The TPD says more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD at 509-865-1629 or 509-836-6229. Further inquiries should be directed to Captain Joseph Mehline at joseph.mehline@cityoftoppenish.us.

RELATED: Video shows Washington homeowner shoot at 3 suspects during attempted home invasion

This is a developing story, check back for updates.