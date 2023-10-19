Video shows Washington homeowner shoot at 3 suspects during attempted home invasion

A homeowner in Washington fired at three suspects who were trying to break into their home.

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers were called around 2:00 a.m. Thursday to 117th Pl. SE near SE 310th St. for the report of a shooting.

Security video shows three masked men carrying guns shout "Seattle Police" while each trying to kick in the door.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots through the door at the intruders.

The suspects ran away, and Auburn detectives are working to identify them.

If you have any information, contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.