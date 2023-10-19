Home surveillance captures handful of suspects rushing into Kent home

The level of concern is rising among residents in Kent as they’ve started sharing the images of the latest break-in. Home surveillance shows the thieves taking their time, scoping out homes and in the latest instance spending more than 30 minutes inside a home looking for valuables.

Home invasions have quickly become an issue as Kent Police say two were reported just over the weekend just minutes from each other.

Sharon Macey whose lived in the neighborhood for the last 37 years says "security is an issue".

A big one at that for the quiet neighborhood. Two homes on the same street have been broken into in a span of 72 hours.

"Randomly in the one week, it's scary," Macey said. Her neighbor across the street captured masked men running in and out of the home.

"It seems like on the cameras, their kids it looks like there were six up them, two houses up," Macey said.

Kent Police say a man was out for a smoke when he noticed a parked car. As he was heading back inside the home surveillance captured four men running behind him and forcing themselves in. Off camera, the victim telling FOX 13 he was pistol-whipped; his mother was inside.

"She's an elderly woman, she's retired; I love her to death," Macey said. "She's a great woman there couldn't have been a kinder woman than she is and for something so horrifying to happen to her."x

The suspects were in the home for about 38 minutes according to surveillance videos. In the end, images show five men calmly walking away bags in hand. Two cars quickly take off in opposite directions.

"It's sad, sad," Macey said.

Families in the area are now wondering why they are being targetted. One of the victims is urging police to patrol more often but others realize there are not enough officers to make this happen.

Kent Police will be hosting a community meeting Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 25105 132nd Ave SE in Kent.