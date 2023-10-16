VIDEO: Attempted home invasion in Kent caught on doorbell camera

Kent Police are investigating an attempted home invasion in the East Hill neighborhood on Sunday. The harrowing incident was caught on camera.

The surveillance video shows an armed suspect pull a gun on a pair of unsuspecting homeowners.

Their son Jimmy Huyn shared his shock and disbelief. He was upstairs when chaos ensued on the front porch of the family home.

"Am I angry? Right now, I am because that’s mom, that’s dad," said Huyn. "I’m not sure what would have happened if he had gotten in."

Footage reveals when the suspect failed to get in the door, their attention turned to the Ring camera.

"He basically pistol-whipped the ring camera until he broke it off," said Huyn.

Huyn believes what happened to his family is eerily like recent burglaries out of South Seattle. Jim Fuda, Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound sees parallels too.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community voices concerns about rampant violent crimes in South Seattle, CID

"The suspects in those invasions were arrested," said Fuda. "So, this obviously looks like a copycat to me."

Kent Police are investigating the incident.