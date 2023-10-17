Kent PD investigating string of home invasions targeting Asian families

Kent Police say they're investigating an all-too-familiar tactic; home invasions involving families of Asian descent.

Authorities say these incidents are on the rise.

Officials reported two break-ins Sunday around 12:50 a.m. at a home on 135th Ave SE.

A husband and wife had just returned from the casino and were walking up to their front door when an unknown person ran up to their porch. Doorbell camera video captures the moment a mother ran inside while being chased by the armed intruder. She and her husband were able to push and kick the door shut, forcing the burglar out.

Home surveillance cameras captured the burglar get frustrated and rip the Ring camera from the wall. Police say the family noticed a car turn onto their home street directly behind them, then park a short distance away.

Only one suspect was seen.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Attempted home invasion in Kent caught on doorbell camera

A second incident reported just three miles away on Monday around 1:30 a.m. FOX 13 News spoke with a woman who says her son went out for a smoke late that night. They told police he noticed an unusual vehicle parked across the street. As he was walking back inside they said several masked and armed men ran up behind him, barged into their home and pistol whipped him. They demanded they open their safe, making off with cash and jewelry.

In speaking with victims and several neighbors who say they've turned over video to police, FOX 13 News came across a third family who says their home was broken into Friday around 5 a.m.

A man says he and his wife woke up to sounds of people walking in their basement. Off-camera, neighbors say home surveillance captured cars parked a few feet away, when suddenly several people walk around to their backyard. A father of two said his basement window was shattered with a rock; by the time he walked downstairs, he says the culprits were gone. He says they’re fortunate the thieves didn’t go upstairs or make off with anything.

Police shared these home safety tips:

If you are driving and think you are being followed, do not go home. Drive to an occupied location and call 911

Do not leave your garage door opener in your car

Keep your doors locked when you are home

Install door locks with three-inch screws in the lock and door hinges

Install exterior motion sensor lights

Install wide-angle range peephole in your door

Consider an audible alarm system-there are a wide range of available options, some of which include interior motion sensors and cameras-post your alarm signage outside

Install an exterior camera such as a Ring

Take a minute to scan before exiting your car to your home or home to your car. If you see something suspicious, wait and see what they do

Call 911 if you ever feel unsafe.

Kent Police say officers and detectives canvassed both neighborhoods for witnesses and video.

If you have any information about either of these crimes, police urge you to leave a tip at KPD Tip Line 253-856-5808 or KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Call 911 if you have information about the identity or location of the suspect.