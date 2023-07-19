Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Fife; search underway for driver

By FOX 13 News Staff
Fife
A motorcyclist was killed after a hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Fife.

FIFE, Wash. - Troopers are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Fife on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 54th Avenue East.

Washington State Patrol trooper John Dattilo said a driver in a BMW was allegedly speeding when they struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old woman from Tacoma, died at the scene, Datillo said. 

Troopers said the driver of the BMW ran away from the crash scene.

Datillo told FOX 13 investigators spoke with a person who allegedly knows the driver and was called to pick the driver up. 

The suspected driver's whereabouts are still unknown.  

This is a developing story, and will be updated.