Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Fife; search underway for driver
FIFE, Wash. - Troopers are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Fife on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 54th Avenue East.
Washington State Patrol trooper John Dattilo said a driver in a BMW was allegedly speeding when they struck the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old woman from Tacoma, died at the scene, Datillo said.
Troopers said the driver of the BMW ran away from the crash scene.
Datillo told FOX 13 investigators spoke with a person who allegedly knows the driver and was called to pick the driver up.
The suspected driver's whereabouts are still unknown.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.