Snowboarder killed in avalanche on Mount St. Helens

A snowboarder died over the weekend on Mount St. Helens after triggering an avalanche and falling, officials said.

The Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) said on Saturday, March 30, a snowboarder summitted the peak and while standing near the top, he triggered a cornice and fell to his death.

Cornices still hang over many steep alpine slopes, and they often collapse much farther back than expected, the center warned. When temperatures warm up, and conditions are sunny, they can become weaker and easier to trigger.

The NWAC said its staff will be working with the Skamania County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue for the report.

"Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community," the center said.

No other information, including the identity of the snowboarder, has been released.

Mount St. Helens is located in Skamania County, Washington, which is nearly 100 miles south of Seattle.

