Morning clouds to afternoon sunbreaks with crisp fall temperatures Thursday

We saw a mix of sunshine and clouds today, and it was a cooler afternoon compared to yesterday.

Temperatures will cool again tonight with more low clouds and fog into Thursday morning. A nice dry afternoon Thursday and Friday with milder temperatures. Winds will pick up Friday afternoon out of the east through the Cascade Gaps. Showers return this weekend with more rain, breezy winds and high elevation mountain snow.

Low clouds and fog to start the day, with a few leftover sprinkles. Skies will clear into the afternoon with more sunshine.

Temperatures will again be on the cooler side, slightly below seasonal average.

Our next round of rain will move in late Friday into Saturday morning. Winds will pick up especially in the north sound and along the Strait of Juan de Fuca as the front moves through late Friday, increasing winds to +40mph. Another round of showers will move through Sunday along with cooler temperatures. There will likely be a few snowflakes in the higher mountain passes as well, with snow levels dropping to around 3500'. Showers continue into next week with cooler temperatures.