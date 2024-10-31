Farmers use WA food grower's remains to grow new buckwheat variety

article

Washington State University announced its first buckwheat variety this summer, and said it honors a beloved farmer from the Olympic Peninsula.

According to the school, the new variety "Tinker" honors Tinker Cavallaro, a farmer from Port Townsend who inspired many to sustainably grow their own food.

Cavallaro prepares fields at Port Townsend’s Colinwood Farm for planting in the early 2000s. Passionate about sustainable living, she made a positive impact on gardeners, farmers, and cooks. (Photo: WSU Insider)

Cavallaro's loved ones said she volunteered at co-ops in an effort to educate her community about sustainable living.

Last winter, she passed away from cancer at the age of 71.

After her death, her family had her remains composted. Now her son and daughters care for her large garden.

LEFT: Tinker Cavallaro pictured hiking the Olympic Peninsula's Big Quilcene Trail in summer 2023. RIGHT: Tinker buckwheat flowers for long periods, aiding pollination. "The number of insects and bees on an acre of buckwheat is mind-blowing," said bre Expand

Her children used her composted remains to plant buckwheat. Her son told WSU Insider that some of the soil that came from her body is now nourishing buckwheat.

According to WSU, Washington is the second-leading buckweheat seed producer in the country.

Buckwheat is related to rhubarb and knotweed. People can use its seeds for fast-growing cover crop.

