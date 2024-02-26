Navy vet paralyzed from Tukwila drive-by shooting, family organizes fundraiser

A man who was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Tukwila last week is now recovering, transitioning to a new normal after bullets have paralyzed him from the waist down.

On February 20, just before 11 p.m., Evan Hershey was ambushed by multiple gunmen on I-5 as he was driving home from work. His car was riddled with bullets, and the most damaging shot struck his right flank, destroying his kidney and hitting his spinal cord.

Evan spent eight years in the Navy and seven as private security for public figures. He put his military experience to use by stopping his car, rendering self-aid, and coordinating with emergency services after he was shot.

However, Evan is now paralyzed, and his family has started a GoFundMe to help make his home wheelchair-friendly.

They also hope to raise enough to modify a vehicle for Evan's needs, as his car was totaled in the shooting.

"As we move forward with this new challenge, it has become apparent that Evan will contend with a "new normal." His independence will likely look very different from what he has known. Evan will need special accommodations to gain and maintain his independence," the Hershey family said in the GoFundMe.

