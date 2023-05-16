New law requires WA boaters to keep 1,000 yards from southern resident killer whales

A new bill signed into law Monday requires Washington boaters to keep at least 1,000 yards away from southern resident killer whales.

Senate Bill 5371 aims to further protect the state’s endangered orca population.

The southern resident killer whale numbers have dwindled over the decades, currently sitting at only 73. Contributing to their decline are lack of Chinook salmon, pollutants like PCBs in the water, inbreeding and noisy marine traffic.

The new bill addresses one of those factors—requiring vessels, including whale-watching boats, to refrain from approaching within 1,000 yards of orcas, up from 300 yards.

"Orcas are such an emblematic symbol of Washington state’s ecosystem, but climate change and converging issues like noise pollution, food contaminants, and lack of salmon have worsened the species’ plight for years," said Sen. Lovelett (D-Anacortes), who sponsored the bill. "It’s crucial that we step in and provide as much support as possible to these iconic animals, and I’m proud of our work this session."

Lovelett’s office says this law puts in place the strictest vessel distancing requirements for orcas on the West Coast.

RELATED: 'Win' for Southern Resident killer whales a 'major blow' to fishing industry

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"The collaboration and bipartisan votes on this bill shows the dedication of the Legislature to take care of our natural resources and wildlife," said Rep. Debra Lekanoff (D-Bow). "This new law streamlines regulations for our whale watchers and recreational boaters so they can support one another to keep our whales safe and enjoy the Salish Sea together."