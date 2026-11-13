New Orleans cruise ship collision: The history and a closer look at the American Heritage paddlewheeler

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The Brief The paddlewheeler American Heritage was struck by a tanker while docked in New Orleans Friday afternoon. Built in 2015, the 11-year-old ship was originally known as the Queen of the Mississippi. The ship was scheduled to depart Friday on an eight-day, seven-night "Highlights of the Mississippi" round-trip cruise, according to the itinerary on the cruise line's website.



The American Heritage cruise ship that was struck by a tanker in New Orleans Friday is an 11-year-old vessel and can accommodate up to 150 passengers.

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The ship was built in 2015, according to American Cruise Lines, the company that operates it.

The ship was originally known as the Queen of the Mississippi, but in 2022, American Cruise Lines rebranded their ships to include the word "American" in ship names.

American Cruise Lines also operates on the Columbia and Snake rivers on the border between Washington and Oregon.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage around 12:30 p.m. on the Mississippi River, the Port of New Orleans. (WVUE)

READ MORE: Tanker collides with American Heritage riverboat carrying 129 passengers in New Orleans; rescues ongoing

The American Heritage features staterooms, suites, lounges and dining rooms designed to accommodate up to 150 guests. There were approximately 129 guests aboard when the ship was struck by the tanker.

The vessel also features a fitness center and elevators to all decks.

The America Heritage is a 150-passenger, five-deck modern paddlewheeler operated by American Cruise Lines. The company says It was built in 2015 and extensively refurbished in 2025. (American Cruise

Dig deeper:

The schedule listed at the cruise line’s website shows the paddlewheeler was set to begin an 8-day, 7-night round-trip "Highlights of the Mississippi Cruise" on Friday.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage around 12:30 p.m. on the Mississippi River, the Port of New Orleans. The ship rolled over on its side next to the pier. (WVUE)

Video from the scene showed the ship on its side in the water, though the extent of the damage is unknown.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Associated Press, American Cruise Lines and Cruise Agent Central. This story was reported from Orlando.







