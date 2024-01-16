New Washington bill would permanently switch state to Pacific Standard Time

A new Washington bill aims to switch the entire state to Pacific Standard Time, permanently.

Local lawmakers have been vocal about the health risks that come with "Springing Forward" and "Falling Back" for Daylight Saving Time. Now, if a new bill makes it through the chambers, Washington state wouldn't have to worry about the inconvenient 1-hour change.

Those twice-yearly time changes have proven to be beneficial and risky. While we might get more sun during the day, adjusting to the change is actually bad for your health.

Senate Bill 5795 cites the negative public health effects daylight savings brings, along with an increase in traffic accidents and crime.

The bill reads, "Scientific studies have connected a number of health consequences with the act of switching between standard time and daylight saving time, including greater risks of heart attacks, more frequent workplace injuries, and increased suicide rates in the days immediately after the switch."

State senators Mike Padden (R) and Manka Dhingra (D) introduced the bill on December 4, 2023, and participated in a public hearing in the Senate Committee on Tuesday.

In the hearing, the committee asked Sen. Padden and Sen. Dhingra why they wouldn't change the permanent time to Daylight Savings time instead of standard time. They argued that Congress supported that in 2019, but it never went through. With Pacific Standard Time, the bill wouldn't have to go through Congress.

There were also some concerns about other states on PST, including Oregon, California, Nevada, and North Idaho, about differing time zones. Sen. Padden argued that those states are also looking to pass similar legislation to get rid of Daylight Savings time.

READ: What a permanent switch to Daylight Saving Time would mean for Washington state

If the bill makes its way to the Governor's Desk and is signed, Washington would officially switch to PST on November 4.