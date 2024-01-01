NHL Winter Classic expected to bring in around $30 million in economic impact to Seattle

The Seattle Kraken made history on New Year’s Day by winning the team’s first appearance in the NHL Winter Classic, and officials say the game brought millions of dollars into the city.

On Monday, the Kraken shutout the Las Vegas Knights 3-0 in a unique fashion. Instead of playing at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken’s usual home ice, T-Mobile park was transformed into an outdoor rink.

Officials with the Kraken told FOX 13 News the historic game was expected to bring a $30 million dollar economic impact to the city.

"This is my first, actually, NHL Hockey game," said Brandi Zeman.

Zeman and her family made the trip from Alaska to see the Kraken play. She says her family was staying in town for a few days and stopped at local shops and businesses before the game.

FOX 13 News spoke to several groups of fans from outside the area, including New York, Texas and North Carolina who were in town for hockey.

For businesses like the Hatback Bar and Grille, across the street from T-Mobile Park, the extra fans in town were a big help during what is usually a slow time of year.

"Oh my gosh; it’s great. You know, we’re starting the year off with a bang, you know. This is really a place that people come to as a destination for these events, for these games, you know. So, having something like this being hosted here, is huge," said Jacquelyn Archey a manager at Hatback Bar and Grille.

Following the Kraken’s win over the Knights, Hatback Bar and Grille had a free concert featuring the band Fitz and the Tantrums.