Olympia home invaders stole guns, assaulted victim, police say

The Olympia Police Department is searching for multiple home invasion suspects who reportedly stole firearms and assaulted a victim Thursday morning.

Olympia Police released photos of the suspects and their vehicle, which is a white early 2000s Ford Explorer with a tinted license plate cover.

Police say the home invasion happened at a home on Sylvester St. SW near 16th Ave. SW, right near the Washington State Capitol Building.

OPD says they tracked the suspects to 14th and Jefferson St. SE and saw them leaving in the white Explorer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call 911. Those with information about this case are asked to contact Detective Jacob Theis at 360-79-2786 or jtheis@ci.olympia.wa.us