Over 500 new U.S. citizens sworn in at Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony

On Tuesday, July 4, more than 500 people coming from around 80 different countries were granted U.S. citizenship during Seattle's 38th Annual Naturalization Ceremony.

Held at the Seattle Center, Chief United States District Judge for the Western District of Washington, David G. Estudillo, carried out the proceedings of swearing in the new citizens.

Governor Inslee with new U.S. citizens coming from different countries ((Gov. Jay Inslee))

Many other local and national officials were present for the ceremony including Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services District 41, Acting Director Leanne J. Leigh who printed the candidates and U.S. Representative for the state of Washington, Pramila Jayapal who gave remarks to the new citizens giving an encouraging and personal message.

"Renouncing your citizenship to your birth country may be an easy choice for some of you, and a very difficult one for others. But never forget that while you have renounced your previous citizenship, you do not give up your own history and culture. Bring those with you to this melting pot we call America," said Jayapal.

Jayapal went on to tell the migrants that they are not alone in this process as she too once sat in their seats, "Born in India, I came to America when I was 16 years old, by myself. My parents had $5,000 in their bank account when they sent me here, making the ultimate sacrifice of living on a different continent than their child. They made that sacrifice because they believed in America."

Seattle Naturalization Ceremony candidates ((Gov. Jay Inslee))

"Today, 22 years after I celebrated my first Independence Day as a proud United States citizen, I stand before you as the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives."

"Congratulations on becoming a citizen of the United States. It is the honor of my lifetime to welcome you and the great contributions I know each of you will make with wide open arms."