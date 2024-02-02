Parents charged in accidental shooting death of Granite Falls 1-year-old

The parents of a one-year-old girl who accidentally shot and killed herself over two years ago are now facing criminal charges related to their baby's death.

Back in December 2021, a child's body was found inside a home near Granite Falls High School.

Both parents that were home at the time of the shooting had charges filed on January 18, 2024.

The 32-year-old father is facing first-degree manslaughter with firearm domestic violence and first-degree unsafe storage of a firearm. The 26-year-old mother also faces first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Both parents will be arraigned on Tuesday, February 6.

This case is now being referred to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.