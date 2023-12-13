Pierce County deputies shoot DUI suspect after pursuit

Deputies shot a DUI suspect after a short pursuit and standoff late Tuesday in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the suspect led police on a pursuit for about 60 blocks just before midnight.

Investigators said around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the man was in his car at 104th and Vickery and refused to get out. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and deputies. One deputy thought that they were shot, but they were not hurt. The suspect was taken with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

There were no other suspects involved.

Four deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The shooting will be investigatede by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

No further details have been released.