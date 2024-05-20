King County encouraging adoption on National Pet Rescue Day

May 20 is National Pet Rescue Day, and the Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) is using the day to encourage the community to adopt one of their own.

RASCK usually highlights a "Pet of the Week," and most recently it was Howdy, a young bully mix who was brought in by an animal control officer back in early April.

Howdy is considered a large breed dog, weighing almost 70 pounds, and has been practicing his commands at the Pet Adoption Center. Howdy is very affectionate, however he's still working on his manners, so he may be more suitable for an adults-only home or home with teenage children.

Howdy is current vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, and ready to find a forever home. RASCK is also offering 30 days of opt-in pet insurance through Trupanion, along with a lifetime discount for online training on GoodPup.

This month, RASCK is holding a special "Pick Your Price" promotion, where those adopting dogs six months or older can decide their desired adoption fees. Adoption fees are $25, $50, $75, or $100, plus a pet license fee if applicable.

If you're interested in bringing home a new furry friend, you can visit the King County Pet Adoption Center (at 21615 64th Ave. S in Kent) weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

To view a full list of adoptable pets, visit RASKC's website.

