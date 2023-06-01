Police investigate shooting that possibly escalated into a robbery in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

Police are searching for suspect involved in shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a man shot near the corner of Madison St. and Minor Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Police are saying that this shooting possibly escalated into a robbery.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They treated the man, and brought him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPD says the suspect may have left the scene in a car that was heading northbound from Madison St. He was described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, with a large afro. Investigators say he was wearing a green shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Seattle Police Department

This is a developing story.