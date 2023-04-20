Police investigating whether 3 recent violent vape shop robberies are connected

Police from several different agencies are investigating whether six teens that were arrested last week could be responsible for three smoke and vape shop robberies that took place within the first few weeks of April.

The robberies took place in Redmond, Sumner and Tacoma.

Victims from two of the robberies told FOX 13 that from what they have learned, the suspects in all three cases had similar mannerisms, carrying out the robberies in similar ways.

Investigators from multiple agencies confirm that they are working together to try to determine whether three smoke and vape shop robberies in three different communities were the work of the same crew of young people.

The first robbery and attempted robbery took place around April 5 at the Olympus Smoke & Vape Shop in Redmond and at the Tobacco Time in Sumner. On April 12, a clerk was seriously injured after getting shot at Quickies Smoke Shop in Tacoma.

"At the time of the robbery, the clerk was the only one in the business," said Wendy Haddow, spokesperson for Tacoma Police

At Quickies, a 26-year-old clerk was shot during the robbery but survived. The ordeal was caught on camera. Before arrests were made, Tacoma Police indicated they were looking for a group.

"At this time, we know there was more than one suspect. The suspects were armed, and the clerk was shot," said Haddow.

Shortly thereafter, a group of teens ranging from 16-19 was arrested with Tacoma Police saying they were linked to the crime.

A victim in the Redmond case, who was pistol-whipped during that robbery, said he's noted similarities in the ways the three crimes in Tacoma, Sumner and Redmond were carried out.

"It’s just their patterns, their firearms they are carrying, how they come in," said Tucker Burk, the employee who was assaulted during the robbery at Olympus Smoke & Vape Shop.

In all three cases, the suspects were youthful in appearance and were willing to use violence.

"I think their continued violence led to their arrests," said Burk.

The owners of Tobacco Time in Sumner also told FOX 13 that they felt the attempted robbery there on April 5 could be connected to the Redmond case. In the Sumner incident, a suspect reportedly shot at the business and someone inside returned fire. There were no injuries reported.

Sumner Police said they were looking for a green Mazda in relation to that case at last check.

A police spokesperson said Thursday evening they did not have a definitive answer whether the cases in Redmond or Tacoma are linked to the Sumner case, but they are looking into it.

Burk feels that if the three cases are connected, there could be serious consequences, despite the suspect's age.

"The gun charge the assault charge the robbery charge, they all add up," said Burk.

The six suspects that have been linked to the Quickies case by police are also accused of other crimes including armed carjacking and convenience store robberies.

If you have any information on who may have been responsible for the Sumner case and the Redmond cases, contact police in those communities.