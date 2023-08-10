Expand / Collapse search

Police search for stabbing suspect in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed another man in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the corner of Boren Ave. S and S Main St. at around 5:13 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound. Authorities say his injury is non-life threatening. 

The victim was treated at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department. 

The SPD says they have not located a suspect.

This is a developing story.