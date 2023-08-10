Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate shooting that left a man injured in Seattle's Central District

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Man shot in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Central District Thursday morning. 

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of 23rd Ave. and E Union St. just after 6 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department took him to Harborview Medical Center. The SPD says his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

At this point, it is unclear if police have identified a suspect. 

Authorities say more information will be released as soon as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story.