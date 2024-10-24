How to watch WSU Cougars football vs. San Diego State

The 6-1 Washington State Cougars are on the road this week to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cougs are heavily favored to beat their future conference mate, however SDSU still has homefield advantage, and it is their homecoming game.

Will San Diego put up a fight despite their 3-3 record, or can Washington State secure another formidable victory? Keep reading for information on broadcast times, how to watch the game, and more.

What time is the WSU-SDSU game?

Kickoff for Cougs vs Aztecs is set for Saturday night, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Where is the WSU-SDSU game?

The game will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

What TV channel is the WSU-SDSU game on?

The WSU vs. SDSU game will air on the CBS Sports Network. It's also available on Fubo and YouTube TV.

How do I listen to the WSU-SDSU game on the radio?

Listeners can tune into a live radio broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, or through the Varsity Network App.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. Flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

How is WSU playing this season?

The Cougars are having quite the season this year, sitting at 6-1 for the first time since 2018. They clinched bowl eligibility with last week's 42-10 win over Hawaii.

Quarterback John Mateer currently has 1,896 passing yards on the season, along with 16 passing touchdowns. Cornerback Ethan O'Connor is tied for ninth in the country with three interceptions.

The Cougs are also banging on the door when it comes to being nationally ranked, as they've received 46 votes in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, putting them at No. 26. If WSU beats the Aztecs by a wide margin, there's a good chance they could see themselves in the top 25.

Washington State's next game is against the Utah State Aggies on November 9 in Pullman.

