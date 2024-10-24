How to watch University of Washington Huskies vs. Indiana

The University of Washington Huskies (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) are traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, where they'll play the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.

The Huskies are coming off a bye, have one of the nation's top defenses and a win over the Hoosiers could get their season back on track.

No. 13 Indiana has a share of the Big Ten lead, and they're even chasing a playoff spot.

Keep reading to learn more about the game and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Indiana game?

The game kicks off at 9 a.m. PT at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

What TV channel is the UW-Indiana game on?

The Washington-Indiana game will air on Big Ten Network, with Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth, and Rhett Lewis calling the action.

How can I listen to the UW-Indiana game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Huskies-Hoosiers matchup history

Washington and Indiana have met three times, with Indiana leading the series 2-1.

Indiana secured victories in 1976 and 1978, with wins of 20-13 and 14-7, respectively.

Washington’s only victory came in 2003, a dominant 38-13 win at Husky Stadium. The 2003 game saw UW overcome a halftime tie with 28 third-quarter points, led by quarterback Cody Pickett’s 290 passing yards.

