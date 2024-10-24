Seattle Sounders sign head coach Brian Schmetzer to multi-year extension

article

Seattle Sounders FC signed head coach Brian Schmetzer to a multi-year contract extension on Thursday.

Schmetzer has led the Sounders since the 2016 season, winning two MLS Cups and the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League under his watch.

"Brian has been an exceptional leader for this club, guiding us to multiple championships and consistently setting a high standard of success," Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "His deep connection to the city of Seattle and our fans makes him such an important figure for this team and community. Brian understands what it means to represent this city on and off the field, and we’re excited to continue building on the foundation he’s established and aim for even greater achievements together."

The Seattle native has led the Sounders to a 126-80-68 regular-season record and a 17-6-3 mark in the MLS Cup Playoffs, including four Western Conference titles, during his time at the helm. He's been a part of the Sounders franchise since 2002 when he led the team at the USL level. He became an assistant coach under Sigi Schmid for the first eight years in the MLS before taking over the team in 2016.

"I’m thrilled to continue this journey with Sounders FC, a community and club that mean so much to me," Schmetzer said.. "Seattle is my home, and there’s no place I’d rather be working. We’ve built something special here together, and I’m excited to keep pushing for more success alongside our passionate fans, exceptional staff and outstanding players. The work will not stop – we have many goals to achieve and more history to write. Doing it at a club during a time of such great opportunity in the city I love makes it even more meaningful."

The Sounders became the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League in 2022, earning them a spot into the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023. With the expansion of the Club World Cup, the Sounders will again take part in the tournament in 2025.

Schmetzer's 17 postseason wins are third all-time in league history, trailing only Schmid and Bruce Arena, while his postseason winning percentage of .712 is first all-time for all coaches with more than 10 playoff wins.

