Expand / Collapse search

Georgi Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal as Seattle Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0

By The Associated Press
Published  October 2, 2024 10:57pm PDT
Seattle Sounders FC
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 28: Georgi Minoungou #93 of Seattle Sounders FC kicks the ball during the second half of the game against the Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field on September 28, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Sounders FC won 1 (Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

Expand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assists and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Minoungou opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Rusnák played a corner kick that was headed by Jordan Morris at the near post and tapped into the net by Minoungou at the back post to give Seattle (15-9-8) a 1-0 lead.

The Sounders have five wins and just one loss in seven games since returning from the Leagues Cup break and has outscored its opponents 15-5 during that span.

Rusnák converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and then, on the counter-attack, set up Paul Rothrock for a finish from the left side of the area that gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 67th.

Vancouver (13-10-8) is winless in each of its last four games.

Stefan Frei had three saves for the Sounders.

Vancouver's Fafà Picault, who was shown a yellow card in the 46th minute, was shown a red card in the 88th.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS

Seattle Center to serve as fan hub for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Paul Rothrock, Stefan Frei lead Seattle Sounders over Dynamo 1-0

FIFA announces Seattle as 2025 Club World Cup host city

Jordan Morris scores twice in Seattle Sounders 2-2 draw with Earthquakes