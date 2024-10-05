Expand / Collapse search

Albert Rusnák scores goal as Seattle Sounders beat Rapids 1-0

By The Associated Press
Published  October 5, 2024 10:09pm PDT
Seattle Sounders FC
Associated Press
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 18: Albert Rusnák #11 of Seattle Sounders FClooks on during the second half of the game against the San Jose Earthquakes at Lumen Field on September 18, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.  (Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Albert Rusnák scored a goal in the 48th minute, Stefan Frei had three saves and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

Seattle (16-9-8) has 56 points, third most in the Western Conference and just two behind second-place Los Angeles FC. The Sounders have won three games in a row — all shutouts — and have five wins during their current six-game unbeaten streak.

Colorado (15-13-5) has lost three games in a row and four of its last five. The Rapids are sixth in the Western Conference with 49 points, a point behind the Houston Dynamo and a point ahead of seventh-place Minnesota United.

Jordan Morris had a shot parried by goalkeeper Zack Steffen but the rebound went directly to Rusnák, whose one-touch putback deflected off Steffen and slowly rolled into the net to give Seattle a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

Steffen finished with one save.

