Seattle Weather: Calm start to Friday with increasing winds and rain by evening

We saw some nice sunshine this afternoon before the clouds moved in this evening. Highs today only topped out in the mid 50s, which was several degrees below seasonal average.

Looking at our forecast headlines for tonight, we are tracking some more active weather on the way, including wind, rain and mountain snow.

Clouds will continue tonight with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies, but will give way to afternoon sunbreaks. Winds will be gusty around the Cascade Gaps through the afternoon.

Easterly winds through the Cascade Gaps, including North Bend, Enumclaw and Monroe, will be gusty through the evening.

Our first of two frontal systems will move through late Friday into Saturday, bringing strong winds and heavy to moderate rainfall.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect late Friday through Saturday morning for the coast and north interior with gusts up to 45 mph.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy and wet through the weekend. A second front will move through later Saturday night into Sunday, bringing cooler air, more rain and a chance of thunderstorms. We could see some mountain snowflakes as snow levels drop to around 3500' Sunday.