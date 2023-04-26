Police search for suspects in Bellevue armed robbery

Police continue to search for suspects after an armed robbery at a Bellevue 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., Shoreline police were called to help Bothell officers with a chase involving a white Jeep Cherokee that matched the description of a vehicle connected to a string of robberies overnight.

Investigators said officers chased the suspect vehicle through the city of Bothell and during the pursuit, multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. No officers were injured and it's unknown if their patrol cars were damaged.

Sgt. Eric White with the King County Sheriff's Office said Bothell police ended the pursuit and the Jeep was found abandoned near Sunnyside Way North in Shoreline. After a search of the area, the suspects were not found.

According to police, the car may have been involved in an armed robbery in Bellevue earlier in the morning. They told FOX 13 three armed suspects entered a 7-Eleven on Bellevue Way and Main Street at about 2:53 a.m., fired shots into the ceiling and got away with some cash.

Featured article

Bellevue police said they are working with other agencies to determine if the 7-Eleven incident is connected with the other robberies overnight.

Earlier this month, there have been a string of armed robberies at several 7-Eleven stores in Pierce and King counties. It's still unknown if robberies are all connected.

Featured article

This is a developing story, and will be updated.