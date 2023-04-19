Police investigate multiple 7-Eleven robberies in King County

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies overnight in King County.

Before midnight, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near 17th Street Southeast and A Street Southeast.

The clerk told FOX 13, two men in ski masks had a gun out, took money and left the scene in a cream or white Kia SUV. Police said no injuries were reported and no rounds were fired during the robbery.

The clerk also shared surveillance video of the Auburn robbery.

Before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven location on 108th Avenue Southeast in Renton. The person who called to report the robbery said the suspects were in a white Kia SUV.

Investigators said two men went into the store, one pointed a gun at an employee, demanded cash from the register and his wallet, but he didn't have his wallet on him. The suspects took cash from the register, several nicotine vape pens and drove away from the scene.

According to Renton police, the suspects took about $300 in cash and about $1,500 worth of tobacco and nicotine products.

The suspects were described as having their faces covered, one wore a black hoodie, black Champion-brand sweats and dark-colored shoes, and the other suspect had a light-blue hoodie with a white design on the forearms and dark blue jeans with tears.

A clerk at a Federal Way 7-Eleven store reported a similar robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police have not confirmed if the robberies are connected.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.