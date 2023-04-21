Deputies investigate several robberies in Pierce, King counties

Deputies are investigating a series of armed robberies and an attempted carjacking overnight in Pierce and King counties.

Police told FOX 13 the robberies happened at least 7 stores after midnight Friday:

12:03 a.m.: There was a robbery at the 7-Eleven in South Meridian. A woman and man, who was armed and described to be about 20–35 years old, demanded cash. They drove down the street and picked up at least one person, according to police.

1:08 a.m.: Deputies said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Meridian East in Edgewood. The clerk said the suspect came in masked and armed and demanded money from the register. It's known how much they took but the suspects drove away before deputies arrived.

1:15 a.m.: Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the Valley Market on Valley Avenue in Puyallup. Deputies said the suspects smashed the front door window and stole items inside the store before driving away from the scene. Deputies believe the suspects in this burglary are the suspects in the Edgewood robbery.

1:20 a.m.: Police said the suspects tried to steal a car at the North Meridian Hometown Studios in Puyallup. According to investigators, the suspects broke the window of a car that was occupied. The person inside the car woke up, the suspects pulled a gun out and tried to take the car, but the person drove away.

1:30 a.m.: Robbery at 7-Eleven on 121 West Stewart in Puyallup

2 a.m.: Robbery at 7-Eleven in Federal Way

3:20 a.m: AM/PM on South 320th Street and Military Road in Federal Way

3:34 a.m.: Robbery in Maple Valley

Investigators are still determining if all the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Department or Crime Stoppers.

Earlier this week, multiple 7-Eleven stores were robbed in King County and police are still searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.