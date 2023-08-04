Police searching for suspect that pulled woman from car, assaulted her in bushes near Renton dog park

Renton Police need the public's help in identifying a man who's accused of strangling and raping a 32-year-old woman near a local dog park before stealing her SUV.

The assault happened July 4, police have a picture of the suspect, but are trying to figure out his real name and where he might be living.

"It’s surprising to hear there was an assault here, there’s always families, a lot of single a lot of women that come to the dog park with their dogs," said Mike Reichart, a local resident who frequents the Cedar River Dog Park.

Those who use the park say the report of the assault occurring nearby the popular park and trail is very disturbing.

"The main trail is fairly populated, but at night with no lights, it could be a potentially dangerous area," said Reichart.

Renton Detective Robert Onishi says police body cameras happened to capture the suspect on camera earlier in the day after an officer responded to a disturbance or dispute near Liberty Park, there were no arrests made at that time.

Onishi says the victim of the assault had met a friend at Liberty Park and decided to grab some drinks. There was a group of people hanging out with her friend at that time. The suspect was in that group of poeple. Those in the group only called the suspect by the street name, "Get Money."

The group decided to get drinks together. After they were finished, Onishi said the woman dropped the members of the group off in Liberty Park, and didn't feel up to driving. They believe she drove alone, a short distance away, to the parking area near the dog park under 405 where she planned to sleep in her car.

She told detectives she woke up later, at around 1:00 am, to the suspect standing outside her door, touching himself. She told him to stop. After that she told investigators that he became angry, opening the door at one point and dragging her out of her SUV into some nearby bushes where he strangled and sexually assaulted her. He then stole her gold 2001 Toyota RAV-4 and fled. Police say her debit card was used a short time later at a gas and grocery store.

Onishi says after the assault, the woman staggered over to Liberty Park via one of the walking trails, where strangers spotted her and could see she had been traumatized. She told them that she had been raped. Police say they called 911 to get her help.

"It definitely changes how I view the dog park and its safety, said Reichart.

The victim's stolen car is still missing. Police say it had a Washington plate #CGS5660. If you see the victim's car or know who the suspect is, Renton Police ask that you contact Detective Billingsley at the Renton Police Department and reference case 23-7583.