Port of Seattle operations shut down due to labor negotiations

Operations at the Port of Seattle shut down on Saturday due to labor negotiations.

According to the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), work slowdowns directed by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) brought ground operations at marine terminals to a halt on Friday. As a result of this, longshore workers were sent home.

Container ships at the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Global shipping congestion continues to delay supply chains. Global ports are growing more gridlocked as the pandemic era's supply shocks intensify,

Officials say on Saturday, the ILWU refused to call any longshore workers to the container terminals for the first shift of the day. This left the Port of Seattle completely shut down with goods left sitting on the ships.

According to an article posted by Reuters, the ocean shipping industry saw record profits during the pandemic cargo boom, and now unions want a pay increase that would reflect the worker's contribution to that success.

The PMA says they will continue to monitor the situation, and provide updates on West Coast port operations.

Officials say the Port of Seattle is critical to the country’s economic well-being and national supply chain. West Coast ports account for roughly 12% of the nations gross domestic product (GDP).