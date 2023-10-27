Report: Doomsday cult family abducts son in AZ, FBI believes they may travel through WA to reach Canada

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother, sister and uncle in Phoenix earlier this week. Authorities believe they may be passing through Washington to reach Canada, and the teenager's father believes he was taken because of the family's obsession with the second coming of Jesus Christ.

16-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau was last seen on Oct. 23 at around 5 p.m. in Gilbert, Arizona, according to the FBI Phoenix Office. Agents believe he is traveling with his mother, Spring Thibaudeau, and his older sister, Abigail Thibaudeau. He may also be traveling with his uncle, Brook Hale. In an East Idaho News article, Blaze's father, Ben Thibaudeau, said the three family members are believers in a doomsday cult, and he's worried about his son's safety.

None of the family members listed by the FBI are fugitives from the law.

Blaze's father spoke to East Idaho News earlier this week, and said the family bought thousands of dollars worth of survival gear, boarded a plane to Boise, Idaho and cut off communication due to their belief that the second coming of Jesus Christ was imminent.

In the interview, Blaze's father described how the family thinks Blaze was chosen by god to play a key role in the Savior's return - adding that the mother had started to grow increasingly fascinated with end-of-days religious topics.

Blaze's father is the temporary sole custody parent, according to the article. He is concerned his son is in danger and that the uncle could become an aggressor if their plan does not go the right way.

Blaze is described as being 6'2", weighing around 180 pounds with light brown hair. The family was last known to be traveling in a 2004 white Lexus GX 470 with dealer tags.

Anyone with information about this missing person's case is asked to contact the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999. Authorities say the public can also contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story.