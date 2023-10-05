Seattle PD seeks suspects who attacked, robbed a man at Capitol Hill light rail station

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Seattle Police)

Seattle Police need help identifying suspects of a robbery at the Capitol Hill light rail station in mid-September.

Officers were called to the light rail station at Broadway Ave E around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The victim told officers he was followed by a group of suspects as he left the station, who then jumped him, held a gun at him and stole his things. He said the suspects shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him during the attack.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of four suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects or robbery are urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.