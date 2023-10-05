Tukwila PD: Suspect hides from officers in storm drain, arrested on felony warrants

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Tukwila Police)

Tukwila Police arrested an organized retail theft suspect after he hid in a storm drain for nearly an hour.

Authorities say they were called to a nuisance home near 40th Ave and 150th St. Several stolen cars had previously been recovered from the property, and the suspect police had an arrest warrant for is believed to be a member of an organized retail theft crew.

A car had crashed through a fence at the property and got high-centered. Police spotted the car, and the suspect ran.

Tukwila Police followed the man, who hid inside a nearby storm drain for nearly an hour.

Eventually, the man surrendered and was taken into custody for his felony warrants.