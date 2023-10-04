Memorial grows outside store where Tacoma shop owner was killed

Family and friends stopped by the ‘The Little Store’ in Tacoma on Wednesday to pay tribute to the beloved community shop owner, Charlie Park, who was gunned down Tuesday at his store.

Tacoma Police are now saying the motive was robbery.

On Wednesday, flowers, candles and tributes to Charlie lined the entrance to the store.

His daughter, Su Min Park, talked to FOX 13 News off-camera. She said he was very encouraging and supportive of her, and she couldn't have asked for a better father.

"God rest his soul and the love and caring he had for the community, I know he’s in heaven," said Richard Young Jr., a friend and neighbor.

"He’s not just any you know, convenience store guy he’s beloved by the community," said Bri Acosta, a regular customer at the store. She came to pray and give Charlie's daughter Su a hug.

"The family is not by themselves, I was telling the daughter, ‘You are not alone, like, we are here with you,’" said Acosta.

Sue said her father loved to walk the dog every morning, getting exercise while keeping a protective eye on the neighborhood, and also stopped to pick up litter to beautify the streets. She says it was his joy.

"He’s a really nice guy, he’s gentle and kind," said Demitric Joseph Suruntic, a long-time resident of the community. "There will be justice by God."

"I was able to speak to a couple of the family members this morning to give them a real big hug and share my condolences with them," said Young.

Su said her dad also liked to explore and encouraged her to do the same, telling her she could do or be anything. He also looked after the neighborhood children as if they were his own.

One of the youngsters who came to pray with his family told us that Charlie "had good snacks."

Jose Carrillo said he knew Charlie since he was a young child, and said that he always remembered the children's names and sometimes gave them items for free.

"I have known him for 7 years and I came here all the time," said Carrillo.

Neighbor Todd McCarther Sr. says that he rushed to help Charlie after Charlie's father, who was in the store at the time, flagged McCarther down.

"He had a little pulse and proceeded to try to do CPR on him and 911 operator was helping us out. By the time we were maybe 12 pumps in, the police arrived," he said.



McCarther had just seen Charlie speaking with his father outside the business, just minutes before the shooting.

"His dad was laughing at him and making fun of him because he was out there cutting the grass and not even 10 fifteen minutes after that the guy is dead," said McCarther.

A sign on the door reads that the store will be closed for a few days. An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family.

"It’s a senseless crime," said Young. "Hopefully someway somehow justice will be served."

"Send prayers out to the family they are really going to need it right now," said McCarther.

Neighbors say they saw a man walking away, waring a dark hoodie, following the shooting. Tacoma Police have said they don't have a suspect description, making it difficult to find the person responsible. Investigators have been asking neighbors to check security camera footage around 1 pm Tuesday to see if there is anything that may be helpful to the investigation.