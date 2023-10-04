‘I’m just glad I’m alive’; Good Samaritan shot at after Tacoma corner store robbery

Two teens are in custody following a convenience store robbery in Tacoma Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tacoma Police, an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy robbed EZ Mart on Pacific Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 13 News shows two suspects entering the store, one of them points a gun at the store clerk and forces them to the ground. While the clerk is on the ground, the suspects steal merchandise from behind the counter and then leave.

"Those two individuals were arrested a few blocks away," said Officer Shelby Boyd with Tacoma Police. "At least one shot was fired."

That shot happened prior to police arriving at the scene.

"I’m just glad that I’m alive," said a woman who asked not be identified.

The woman told FOX 13 News she walked into the convenience store shortly after the robbery, and then proceeded to follow the suspects with her car.

"I tried to do the Good Samaritan thing," she said. "They were on foot. I just eased off, called 911, and after a couple of alleyways, all of a sudden shots were fired."

The woman said she heard one shot near Division Lane and Pacific Avenue.

"He was about ten feet away from me," she said.

The bullet reportedly hit her front passenger tire.

"I put the car in reverse and got out of there," she said. "I was on the phone with 911 when the gun was fired."

The woman drove back to corner store where police were already on scene.

According to investigators, the pair was arrested not far from where the single shot was fired.

"I’m just glad they were arrested, and a gun is off the street," the woman said. "I just hope the court system does its job."

According to Tacoma Police, the two teens were taken to the Pierce County Jail and are facing a number of charges, including robbery and assault.

FOX 13 News spoke to EZ Mart’s manager and owner. While he declined to go on camera, he said this isn’t the first time the store has been robbed.

"I’m glad no one was hurt," he said. "My employee is okay. He's resilient. We just hope the court does the right thing when it comes to holding them accountable."