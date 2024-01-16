Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
11
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 1:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Olympics, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 5:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM PST, Franklin County

Secretary of State certifies initiative to repeal 'hidden gas tax'

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Politics
FOX 13 Seattle

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Secretary of State Steve Hobbs notified the Legislature on Tuesday that signature verification has been completed and certified for I-2117, which concerns carbon tax credit trading.

This news comes as signatures for four other pending initiative petitions are being verified. If enough signatures are verified, the Legislature can approve an initiative and send it to voters.

The Secretary of State's Office says if an initiative is rejected by the Legislature or the Legislature takes no action by the end of the Legislative session on March 7, Secretary Hobbs will certify the initiative for the next general election.

The Legislature can also pass an alternative proposal to accompany an initiative on the ballot.

RELATED: New Washington bill would permanently switch state to Pacific Standard Time

Initiative Measure No. 2117 would prohibit state agencies from imposing any type of carbon tax credit trading, and repeal legislation establishing a cap-and-invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.