Secretary of State certifies initiative to repeal 'hidden gas tax'

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs notified the Legislature on Tuesday that signature verification has been completed and certified for I-2117, which concerns carbon tax credit trading.

This news comes as signatures for four other pending initiative petitions are being verified. If enough signatures are verified, the Legislature can approve an initiative and send it to voters.

The Secretary of State's Office says if an initiative is rejected by the Legislature or the Legislature takes no action by the end of the Legislative session on March 7, Secretary Hobbs will certify the initiative for the next general election.

The Legislature can also pass an alternative proposal to accompany an initiative on the ballot.

RELATED: New Washington bill would permanently switch state to Pacific Standard Time

Initiative Measure No. 2117 would prohibit state agencies from imposing any type of carbon tax credit trading, and repeal legislation establishing a cap-and-invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.