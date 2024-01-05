Self-proclaimed 'Kia Boy' arrested in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

Seattle Police say they arrested a self-proclaimed "Kia Boy" at his home in South Park Thursday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the 18-year-old man was arrested for multiple counts of auto theft in the Seattle area. Investigators believe he may be responsible for more Kia thefts around King County.

Seattle Police Department

The SPD says its detectives have been investigating this suspect for several months. Detectives recently developed probable cause to arrest the suspect at his home.

When the SPD’s SWAT team served a search warrant at the suspect’s home, the 18-year-old tried escaping by jumping from the upstairs window. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody.

After searching his home, officers found a stolen handgun, several car keys and other evidence.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for eight counts of motor vehicle theft and eight counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story.