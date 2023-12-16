2 'Kia Boys' charged with multiple felonies for alleged violent robberies, vehicle thefts

Two self-proclaimed "Kia Boys" were arrested and charged with numerous felonies following a slew of violent robberies and vehicle thefts around the Puget Sound region.

For months, there has been a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts. Local authorities say these particular models are easy targets for thieves. Part of this rise is because of a video that started showing up on social media last year showcasing how to steal the cars. This has led to a trend in criminals dubbed as the "Kia Boys".

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), 18-year-old Ralphe Manuma of Tacoma and 18-year-old Ardrell Davis of Lakewood were recently taken into custody.

"These individuals terrorized our entire region, and I am very proud of the work of the many detectives, deputies, officers and crime analysts who worked tirelessly to make sure that these individuals were held accountable for their actions," said BPD Chief Wendell Shirley. "The residents of the entire Puget Sound region can sleep better knowing that these dangerous individuals are off the streets thanks to the hard work of law enforcement."

Manuma has been charged with:

5 counts of first-degree robbery

1 count of unlawful imprisonment

1 count of possession of a stolen vehicle

His bail was set at $750,000

Davis was charged with:

5 counts of first-degree robbery

1 count of unlawful imprisonment

1 count of taking a motor vehicle without permission in the second degree

His bail was set at $500,000

The BPD says on Sept. 19, two gas stations in Bellevue’s Eastgate neighborhood were robbed. In one of the robberies, a suspect violently assaulted a clerk by hitting him in the head with a gun before running away with cash and other items from the store.

Shortly after these robberies, a BPD crime analyst discovered four similar robberies in Tukwila, SeaTac, White Center and Burien – which happened on the same night as the Bellevue robberies.

While working with investigators in those specific areas, it was revealed that all six robberies were likely related.

A stolen Hyundai Tucson was recovered by detectives after one of those robberies. Detectives found evidence inside the car that linked Manuma and Davis to the crimes.

According to the BPD, detectives learned Manuma was allegedly involved in multiple robberies in Tacoma. In one of these incidents, he pointed a gun at a victim and stole a necklace.

Detectives learned Favis was a suspect in multiple other felony investigations, which included an incident that happened in Lakewood on Sept. 12.

In the Sept. 12 incident, Davis was captured on video inside a stolen Kia taunting the victim and her children while others associated with him stole her Kia minivan.

Manuma was arrested on Dec. 2 in Pierce County and Davis was arrested by a Bellevue SWAT team at his home on Dec. 12.

Both suspects were formally charged in King County Superior Court on Thursday.