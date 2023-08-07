Sourdough Fire burns 1,440 acres near Diablo, 0% contained

The Sourdough Fire burning near Diablo, Washington has scorched more than 1,400 acres, and has forced evacuations in the small community and its nearby hydroelectric dam.

Fire officials say the wildfire is 0% contained, and has forced evacuations in the nearby town of Diablo. Additionally, a 36-mile stretch of SR-20, Diablo Dam Access Road and the road into Diablo are closed to the public.

The fire began Saturday, July 29, and was originally pegged at more than 2,000 acres, but was adjusted down to 1,397 after infrared mapping conducted Sunday, before it rose back to 1,440 as of Monday morning.

Officials have 340 personnel and 22 engines on the fire, working against steep terrain in North Cascades National Park. Firefighters needed to be transported by boat to Ross Lake Resort to start digging a perimeter. Helicopter water drops have been crucial in slowing the progress of the fire.

According to the City of Seattle, the Diablo Dam provides some power for Washington’s largest city.