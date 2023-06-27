Summer program for Tacoma teens created with hope of reducing violence

There’s a new way for teens to stay active in Tacoma. Through September 1, sixth to eleventh graders can utilize a new program called Summer Teen Late Nights, for a free meal and various activities at locations throughout the city.

"We’re trying to figure out how we can keep kids safe year-round." School Board Vice President Korey Strozier said.

The program will be run through Tacoma Public Schools in partnership with the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, Pierce County, the City of Tacoma, Metro Parks Tacoma, and non-profit Greentrike.

"We’ve lost 10 students this year, and that’s a lot." Strozier said. "So how do we get to a situation where this doesn’t continue to happen?"

Teens can use the space from 5 to 10 p.m. each weeknight throughout the summer at 12 different locations, including:

Baker Middle School

Al Davies Boys & Girls Club

Eastside Community Center

Giaudrone Middle School

Topping Regional Hope Center

Morgan Family YMCA

Mason Middle School

Meeker Middle School

Stewart Middle School

Truman Middle School

Center at Norpoint

People’s Community Center

Over 300 teens have already pre-registered. On Monday, parents were seen dropping off their middle and high schoolers for the first day of the program.

"I love it because it gives somewhere for my kid to go you know," Mom Tiffany Elizondo said. "From what I see at the door he has some friends here so that’ll be nice."

Although registration is encouraged, it’s not required. Sixth to eleventh graders can drop in and leave on their own.

