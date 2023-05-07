Suspect found guilty in 2019 drive-by shooting on SR-509, 2 others awaiting verdict

One of three suspects in a 2019 drive-by-shooting along SR 509 has been found guilty of first-degree murder, authorities announced Sunday.

According to Washington State Patrol, 23-year-old Emilio Paypay from Tacoma was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.

WSP says 21-year-old Ali Sharif, another suspect in the shooting, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in April. The third suspect, 28-year-old Adam Mohamed, is currently in custody in Turkiye awaiting extradition back to the U.S. for a murder charge.

The three are accused of killing 20-year-old James Richardson while he was driving on SR 509 back in 2019. Authorities say the shooting happened near Cloverdale, Washington.

Richardson's vehicle was traveling southbound when an individual in an unknown vehicle fired and struck him causing his vehicle to strike the barrier that divides the north and southbound lanes. The passenger in Richardson's vehicle was unable to provide a description of the vehicle that the shots came from.

Troopers were called to the scene after 8:30 p.m. that night, and report Richardson was shot in the face. They attempted life-saving treatment, then medical personnel transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Richardson later died from his injuries.

Detectives collected evidence and brought it to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. In Sept. 2021, a Superior Court Judge found probable cause to charge Paypay, Sharif and Mohamed for murder.

The suspects have not yet been sentenced.