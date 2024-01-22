Suspect in Kia thefts, Seattle-area robberies appears in court

One of the self-proclaimed "Kia Boys," a group of vehicle thieves who target Kias and Hyundais, appeared in court on Monday.

Saylen Kelly was arrested outside his home in Seattle's South Park neighborhood earlier this month, running from police and a SWAT Team, and even jumping out of an upstairs window to try and get away.

Kelly faces eight felony charges, all having to do with stolen cars. Four of the cars he's allegedly connected to were used in attempted thefts and robberies in Seattle.

An Instagram account connected to Kelly also shows video of him and his friends standing on top of stolen Kias, damaging vehicles, and reckless driving.

Kelly's court appearance comes after two other Kia Boys were arrested in connection to a violent crime spree around the Puget Sound region. Ralphe Manuma and Ardrell Davis, both 18, are accused of armed robberies at five different gas stations, and even pistol-whipping one of the clerks.

"That's really good for us in Pierce County, one of the things we've kind of attributed to in the Auto Theft Task Force is the arrest of criminals who are repeat offenders. A lot of these kids who identify themselves as 'Kia Boys,'" said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

New data also shows that these key arrests have led to a drop in stolen car numbers, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

Saylen Kelly pleaded not guilty to his charges and his bail was set at $100,000.