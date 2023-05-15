Taylor Swift interrupts Philadelphia show to defend fan against security guard

It appears Taylor Swift and a security guard have developed some "Bad Blood" after her three-night hometown concert in Philadelphia.

Video caught the superstar protecting a fan in the audience during Saturday night's show at Lincoln Financial Field.

Taylor can be heard yelling "She's fine!" at a security guard, stopping again to say "She wasn’t doing anything," then finally shouting "Hey! Stop!"

Ironically, the exchange unfolded as Taylor performed her hit song "Bad Blood" - and now the fan is speaking out on social media.

Her name is Kelly, and she claims the security guard was ‘harassing’ her and her group all night.

"He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and every time we did anything he was like on top of us. We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it," Kelly explained in a TikTok posted the day after the concert.

"Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it - and she didn't like it." Kelly added.

Kelly says the security guard was later escorted away and that she and her friends were then offered free tickets to Sunday night's show.

"It wasn't this big, crazy thing - it was like just a bunch of girls having a good time, and he didn't want us to have fun," she added.

The Philadelphia leg of Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour’ came to an end following Sunday night's show. Fans from across the area poured into Philadelphia over the course of three days - including many who didn't even have tickets.

Fans even formed hours-long lines for merchandise in the days before the show.